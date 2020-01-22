All of The Wheel of Time Episode Titles Revealed Thus Far

Over the past year or so, the cast and crew of Amazon Prime’s adaptation of Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time have been slowly uploading pictures of the scripts, unveiling titles and writers, and causing tons of speculation. This week’s installment comes courtesy of Egwene herself. Taking to her Instagram, actor Madeleine Madden snapped a picture of the script for episode 6 “The Flame of Tar Valon.”

Here are all the titles that have been revealed thus far, and what we think they entail for The Wheel of Time‘s storyline. Spoilers for The Eye of the World ahead!

Episode 1: “Leavetaking”

Written by Rafe Judkins

Directed by Uta Briesewitz

What’s it about?: This title is fairly straightforward and the opening is expected to cover the introduction of our cast through to their flight from Emond’s Field. We expect this episode to conform pretty closely to the opening chapters of The Eye of the World, the first book in The Wheel of Time series, with the only notable change being the absence of the Lews Therin prologue, as showrunner Rafe Judkins has already revealed that the first shot of the opening episode is Padan Fain arriving in Emond’s Field.

Episode 2: “Shadow’s Waiting”

Written by Amanda Kate Shuman

Directed by Uta Briesewitz

What’s it about?: The crew most likely bunks down in Shadar Logoth in this episode…to their overwhelming regret. We also wouldn’t be surprised if this episode is essentially Part 2 of a relentless two-part opener to the season, since the same director is helming both opening episodes.

Episode 3: “A Place of Safety”

Written by The Clarkson Twins

And since I missed last week — watch out. Stay on your toes. Never know what #WoTWednesday will bring. Here’s Episode 103’s cover page by @MikePClarkson and @PaulTClarkson pic.twitter.com/ltg0GuLOz2 — Rafe Judkins (@rafejudkins) February 27, 2019

What’s it about?: “A Place of Safety” is a chapter very early on in The Eye of the World, and the title simultaneously refers to Rand’s feelings about Emond’s Field, his love for his father Tam, and his skepticism at the notion that Moiraine Sedai can spirit them to “a place of safety” if he leaves his hometown with her. So, we’re assuming that this episode follows Rand’s adventures between Shadar Logoth and Caemlyn, where the character is truly tested to seek a place of safety without anyone else’s support.

However, there is also the possibility that the first season of The Wheel of Time is going to accelerate significantly past the first book, which could mean this episode could cover the entirety of the segment where the crew reunite in Caemlyn and become aware of the greater threat to the titular Eye of the World. We’ll get into that further down below.

Episode 4: “The Dragon Reborn”

Written by Dave Hill

This script requires a certain ambience. Let the rumor mill begin 😇 #WoTWednesday pic.twitter.com/Y1l1RLxjFM — Rafe Judkins (@rafejudkins) March 6, 2019

What’s it about?: If the season is sticking with the pace of The Eye of the World novel, then this could easily be about Rand’s adventures in the city of Caemlyn, meeting Loial, the Trakands, Elaida, and seeing what everyone claims is an imprisoned Dragon Reborn.

If the first season of the show is rushing onwards past the first book, though, then this episode could contain the conclusion from The Eye of the World.

Episode 5: “Blood Calls Blood”

Written by Celine Song

Directed by Salli Richardson Whitfield

What’s it about?: If the show speeds past the events from The Eye of the World, then this episode would cover the opening events of The Great Hunt, the second book in the series.

“Blood Calls Blood” references an extensive dark prophecy that reveals quite a few of the villains and events to come in the series. This occurs at the same time that we officially encounter the Aes Sedai as an organization, including Verin Sedai, who uses her magic abilities for epic amounts of research; and Suian Sedai, the head of the Aes Sedai known as “The Amyrlin”. Although these particular Aes Sedai are ostensibly there to assist Moiraine and the crew, the overall sense is that the Aes Sedai organization is going to introduce manipulative entanglements that will seriously hinder our heroes from fighting evil.

If the show is going to remain roughly within the events of The Eye of the World, then this episode is probably still going to introduce a significant deviation to the events of the first book…though not an unwelcome one!

Our theory: Padan Fain (or someone else mysterious and shadowy) is going to scrawl this prophecy before or during the events in Caemlyn, and this is going to be what notifies Moiraine and crew that not only is the Eye of the World in trouble, but that even more agents of evil are already active in the world. In the book, Moiraine is only informed of the Eye of the World, and the crew heads straight there. But doing this prevents the readers and viewers from seeing a central location in the series: Tar Valon, where the Aes Sedai make their home. Our theory is that the show is going to deviate from the book here, and Moiraine is going to take everyone to Tar Valon first.

Because…

Episode 6: “The Flame of Tar Valon”

Written by Justine Juel Gillmer

Directed by Salli Richardson Whitfield

What’s it about?: Either the crew meets the Amyrlin here after the events of The Eye of the World, or Moiraine and crew go to Tar Valon and meet the Amyrlin on their way to the Eye of the World. It’s notable that the actor playing Egwene Al’Vere is the one revealing this episode title, because regardless of how the events play out, this episode could be where she leaves Rand and company to begin her training as an Aes Sedai. Ultimately, this episode may be a tour-de-force showcase for Egwene. (Would Nynaeve also stay behind? Now that’s a question!)

There’s also the lingering mystery of why the character of Alanna is central so early in the narrative, and traveling to Tar Valon this early would solve that mystery nicely, as Alanna could simply be a part of the various notable Aes Sedai in Tar Valon who take an interest in Rand. (We’re gonna meet a lot of interesting Aes Sedai in this series, just FYI.)

Regardless of how events roll out, we’re in for some dramatic fantasy television. Can’t wait for the next episode title!