Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Does Sentience Bestow Basic Rights? Unveiling Erin K. Wagner’s An Unnatural Life

Tue Jan 21, 2020 9:00am Post a comment 2 Favorites [+]

Erin K. Wagner explores difficult questions of personhood in the science fiction novella An Unnatural Life, coming from Tor.com Publishing in September 2020. Check out Will Staehle’s cover below!

Lawyer Aiya Ritsehrer struggles to obtain an appeal and new trial for her latest client, a robotnik identified as 812-3. 812-3 is convicted of murdering a human worker but claims that he did not do it. It is Aiya’s task to determine grounds for an appeal and uncover the true facts of the case.

However, robotnici have only recently been awarded legal rights on Earth, and the military complex on Europa is resistant to the implementation of these rights on the Jovian moon. Aiya’s must navigate her own interpersonal drama and prejudices while struggling to make the right decision.

Buy An Unnatural Life from:

Cover art by Will Staehle; design by Christine Foltzer

 

Erin K Wagner is an English professor in the SUNY system, an Appalachian transplanted to the Catskills. Her short stories have appeared in a variety of publications, including Apex and Perihelion, and her poetry has been published in Abyss & Apex and the South Dakota Review. Her novella, The Green and Growing, was just published by Aqueduct Press. She blogs for Luna Station Quarterly on the topic of overlooked women in the speculative field.

citation

Back to the top of the page

0 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.