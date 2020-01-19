Apple’s Amazing Stories Reboot Will Debut in March

Image: Apple

During its Television Critics Association presentation today, Apple announced that its forthcoming science fiction anthology series Amazing Stories will debut on its Apple TV Plus streaming service on March 6th.

The streaming series is a reboot of Steven Spielberg’s 1985 series by the same name. That series ran for two seasons on NBC, and was named for Hugo Gernsback’s pulp magazine, with each standalone episode featuring a different story.

In addition to announcing the release date, Apple says that it will release all five episodes on March 6th. The company also unveiled an image from an episode called ‘The Rift’, which features Kerry Lynn Bishe (Halt and Catch Fire), Whitney Coleman (Counterpart), Trisha Mashburn, Austin Stowell (Catch-22), Edward Burns (Saving Private Ryan), and Juliana Canfield (Succession). Other actors in the series include Dylan O’Brien (Maze Runner, Teen Wolf), Victoria Pedretti (You), Josh Holloway (Lost, Yellowstone) Sasha Alexander (Rizzoli & Isles, Shameless) and the late Robert Forster (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul).

Spielberg is an executive producer on the series, while Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz (LOST, Tron: Legacy, and Once Upon A Time) serve as showrunners. Chris Long (The Americans, The Mentalist), Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones), Michael Dinner (Unbelievable, Sneaky Pete), Susanna Fogel (Utopia, Play By Play) and Sylvain White (Stomp The Yard, The Rookie) will direct an episode each in the series.

In 2015, NBC announced a reboot of the series, with Bryan Fuller (Pushing Daisies, American Gods, Hannibal) tapped to write and produce the series. Two years later, Apple announced that it made a deal to distribute the series in a deal with NBC as part of its new initiative to enter the streaming video marketplace. The series was to be one of the debut projects on its Apple TV Platform, but the project ran into a bump when Fuller and fellow producer Hart Hanson departed the project in February 2018 due to creative differences. Apple launched the platform last November, with a slate of original shows like For All Mankind, See, The Morning Show, and Servant.