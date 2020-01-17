Tor.com

Alan Tudyk Is a Doctor/Alien in the First Trailer for Resident Alien

Fri Jan 17, 2020
Screenshot: SyFy

It’s like Doctor Who, but…literal? SyFy has released the first trailer for its new show, Resident Alien, starring Alan Tudyk as an extraterrestrial who comes to a small-town to practice medicine.

The trailer shows Tudyk’s character—the convincingly named Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle—going through several ill-fated attempts to blend in with his human patients. He attends a house party, brushes his teeth face, fondles a brain or two, and takes a big juicy bite out of a glass of water. But it’s not as easy as it looks: it appears that his true space-amphibian face shows up in reflections and in the presence of children. Meanwhile, according to SyFy Wire, there’s a murder mystery brewing on the horizon…

Resident Alien premieres on SyFy this summer.

