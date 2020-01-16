Snowpiercer Gets Spring Premiere Date and New Teaser

Screenshot: TNT

At long last, Snowpiercer is coming to TV. TNT has announced a May 31 release date for its adaptation of both Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 film and its source material, a French graphic novel by Jacques Lob.

The network also released a new teaser, giving us more glimpses of Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly’s characters, as well as a tour of the train. In this clip alone, we can see a lavish Bioshock-esque hotel bar, what appears to be a church, a terrarium with cherry blossoms, a class room, a medical bay in which Diggs’ character is treated, soldiers’ quarters, and more.

Here’s a full synopsis, from TNT’s official YouTube:

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a 1001 car, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the acclaimed movie and graphic novel series of the same name.

Snowpiercer stars Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Alison Wright, Susan Park, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Lena Hall, and more.