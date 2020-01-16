Orbit Acquires Epic Fantasy Trilogy from Suyi Davies Okungbowa

Image: Adaeze Opara Duncan

Orbit books announced that it has acquired an epic fantasy trilogy from David Mogo, Godhunter author Suyi Davies Okungbowa called The Nameless Republic.

Okungbowa hails from Lagos, and published his debut novel David Mogo, Godhunter last year, and has published short stories in Lightspeed Magazine’s People of Colo(u)r Destroy Science Fiction, Nightmare Magazine, Fireside Magazine, and The Dark.

IT’S OFFICIAL! 🎉🎉🎉 I’m excited to share that my fantasy trilogy inspired by West African empires, THE NAMELESS REPUBLIC, is forthcoming from @orbitbooks in 2021! Looking forward to y’all meeting Danso and Lilong and Esheme and the whole gang! https://t.co/KSfoSZL8HQ — Suyi Davies Okungbowa (@IAmSuyiDavies) January 16, 2020

Orbit released a description of the trilogy:

In the thriving city of Bassa, Danso is a clever but disillusioned scholar who longs for a life beyond the rigid family and political obligations expected of the city’s elite. A way out presents itself when Lilong, a skin-changing warrior, shows up wounded in his barn. She comes from the Nameless Islands–which, according to Bassa lore, don’t exist–and neither should the mythical magic of ibor she wields. Now swept into a conspiracy far beyond his understanding, Danso will have to set out on a journey that reveals histories violently suppressed and magic only found in lore.

Okungbowa describes the trilogy as his “love letter to all of us who know the magic that makes West-Africa tick — the lore and music, the harmattan and petrichor, the jollof rice and fried plantain,” and that it’ll include music, a quest, and unreal creatures. The first installment of which is set to hit stores in the summer of 2021.