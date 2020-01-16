HBO Max Announces Animated Aquaman Series, Plus Updates on Green Lantern

﻿Screenshot: Warner Bros. Pictures

HBO Max has quite a few plans for its DC properties. During WarnerMedia’s Television Critics Association presentation on Wednesday, the streaming service unveiled an animated Aquaman mini-series while providing updates for its Greg Berlanti-led Green Lantern show.

Deadline reports that the Aquaman series will be a three-parter aimed at children. Subtitled King of Atlantis, it will be executive produced by Aquaman director James Wan. Here’s an official synopsis, according to Deadline:

“The series begins with Aquaman’s first day on the job as king of Atlantis and he’s got a lot of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up – Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the water controlling warrior-princess. Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he’s the right man for the trident!”

There’s no word yet on whether the stars of the 2018 live-action film will return for a voice cast.

Meanwhile, TV Guide reports that HBO Max’s upcoming Green Lantern series has a premise in place.

“Greg [Berlanti] said that I can share a few little tidbits about Green Lantern,” HBO Max’s head of original content, Sarah Aubrey, told the publication. “We’re in the early stages of talking to him about it, but he did say that the series, so far, will span several decades and focus on the origin story of two major Green Lanterns from Earth, while going into the story in space and Green Lantern favorite character Sinestro.”

There’s no word yet on a cast, a release date, or other production details.