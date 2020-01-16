It Looks Like HBO’s Game of Thrones Prequel Will Debut in 2022

Image: HBO

Game of Thrones fans are used to waiting for new stories from Westeros, and according to HBO, they’ll likely have to wait until 2022 for the upcoming prequel series House of the Dragon to debut.

HBO announced last October that it had issued a straight-to-series, 10-episode order House of the Dragon. Created by Colony‘s Ryan Condal, the show is based on George R.R. Martin’s in-universe nonfiction novel Fire & Blood. Set 300 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones, the book follows the story of the Targaryens, jumping decade to decade through various generations of the family.

Casey Bloys told Deadline that “My guess is sometime in 2022,” when asked about when the series will premiere. He also noted that Condal has “started writing” the project. (Martin has said that he won’t be working on the show “until I have finished and delivered Winds of Winter.) HBO hasn’t revealed any casting news, and Bloys indicated that “it’s a big, complicated show,” and that the other spinoff projects that they had been developing are on hold.

“For me for right now, I think getting House of the Dragon on the air will be the number one priority. There are no other blinking green lights or anything like that. Sometime down the road who knows, but there are no immediate plans. We are all focusing on House of the Dragon.”

Bloys also spoke about another spinoff project from Jane Goldman that HBO dropped last year, which would have been set 10,000 years prior to Game of Thrones. “In development, in pilots, sometimes things come together, sometimes they don’t,” he explained to Deadline. “One of the things I think Jane took on beautifully, which was a challenge, there was a lot more world creation because she set hers 8,000 years before the (mothership) show, so it required a lot more. That is a big swing. One of the things about House of Dragons, there is a text, there is a book so that made it a little bit more of a road map for a series order.”