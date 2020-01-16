Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Announcing Two New Novellas From Adrian Tchaikovsky

Thu Jan 16, 2020 9:30am Post a comment 2 Favorites [+]
Photo credit: Kate Eshelby

We are delighted to be able to announce two new novellas by Adrian Tchaikovsky!

Elder Race tells the story of Lynesse, the (low ranking) Fourth Daughter of the queen.

Although no-one else appears to agree, she believes that the only way to rid her land of the demon that terrorizes it is to invoke the pact between her family and the Elder sorcerer who has inhabited the tower for as long as her people have lived here. Hundreds of years, at least. Maybe more.

She’s told she mustn’t. She does so, anyway.

But Elder Nyr isn’t a sorcerer. He has power, to be sure, but he shouldn’t even be speaking with these people, for fear of breaching an ancient directive. Nevertheless, he decides to accompany Lynesse on her quest for what his knowledge of science tells him cannot possibly be a demon…

Also coming: a sequel to Adrian’s highly-popular The Expert System’s Brother.

Adrian’s editor, Lee Harris, said:

“Two novellas from Adrian? How could I possibly say ‘no’? Adrian continues to prove he is one of our finest writers of science fiction. I can’t wait for you to read these, and I can’t wait to discover what else of his lands in my inbox in the future…”

Both books will be published in paperback, ebook and audio in the first half of 2021

citation

Back to the top of the page

0 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.