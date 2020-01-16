Announcing Two New Novellas From Adrian Tchaikovsky

Photo credit: Kate Eshelby

We are delighted to be able to announce two new novellas by Adrian Tchaikovsky!

Elder Race tells the story of Lynesse, the (low ranking) Fourth Daughter of the queen.

Although no-one else appears to agree, she believes that the only way to rid her land of the demon that terrorizes it is to invoke the pact between her family and the Elder sorcerer who has inhabited the tower for as long as her people have lived here. Hundreds of years, at least. Maybe more.

She’s told she mustn’t. She does so, anyway.

But Elder Nyr isn’t a sorcerer. He has power, to be sure, but he shouldn’t even be speaking with these people, for fear of breaching an ancient directive. Nevertheless, he decides to accompany Lynesse on her quest for what his knowledge of science tells him cannot possibly be a demon…

Also coming: a sequel to Adrian’s highly-popular The Expert System’s Brother.

Adrian’s editor, Lee Harris, said:

“Two novellas from Adrian? How could I possibly say ‘no’? Adrian continues to prove he is one of our finest writers of science fiction. I can’t wait for you to read these, and I can’t wait to discover what else of his lands in my inbox in the future…”

Both books will be published in paperback, ebook and audio in the first half of 2021