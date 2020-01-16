Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

AMC’s Walking Dead Spinoff World Beyond Will Premiere in April

Thu Jan 16, 2020 6:55pm 1 comment Favorite This
Image: AMC

AMC announced today that its Walking Dead spinoff series World Beyond will debut on Sunday, April 12th.

Announced last year, the series is the second spinoff of AMC’s zombie franchise, The Walking Dead. The long-running series entered its tenth season last fall (the second half of which returns on February 23rd). In 2015, AMC launched a second series in the franchise, Fear the Walking Dead, which it renewed for a sixth season last summer, which will return sometime in 2020.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is set ten years after the events of The Walking Dead, about the generation born amidst the zombie apocalypse. It follows two sisters and two of their friends as they leave their home on an important quest.

citation

Back to the top of the page

1 Comment

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.