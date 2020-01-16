AMC’s Walking Dead Spinoff World Beyond Will Premiere in April

Image: AMC

AMC announced today that its Walking Dead spinoff series World Beyond will debut on Sunday, April 12th.

Announced last year, the series is the second spinoff of AMC’s zombie franchise, The Walking Dead. The long-running series entered its tenth season last fall (the second half of which returns on February 23rd). In 2015, AMC launched a second series in the franchise, Fear the Walking Dead, which it renewed for a sixth season last summer, which will return sometime in 2020.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is set ten years after the events of The Walking Dead, about the generation born amidst the zombie apocalypse. It follows two sisters and two of their friends as they leave their home on an important quest.