Steve McQueen Will Produce a Sci-Fi Series Called Last Days for Amazon

Photo by Chris Cheung, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Steve McQueen is heading into sci-fi! Collider reports that the Oscar-winning director will be producing a “sci-fi thriller” series for Amazon called Last Days as part of an overall deal.

According to the outlet, Last Days revolves around a secret, “controversial plan” by various world governments to “selectively colonize” Mars as artificial intelligence takes over during the twilight years of a “dying Earth.” The protagonist will be a woman in search of the truth about her roots, “at the risk of losing everything she knows.” While this premise sounds pretty straight forward, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke assures audiences it’s not.

Promising a twist, she gave audiences one clue: “It’s not as dystopian as you’d think,” she said, according to Collider.

There’s no word yet on a cast, a director, a release date, or any other production details.

Although this appears to be McQueen’s first foray into sci-fi, he’s no stranger to genre. His last movie, Widows, was a thriller about four women who carry out a heist after their husbands are killed during a botched last job.

