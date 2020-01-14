Amazon Announces Cast For Its Adaptation of Naomi Alderman’s The Power

During its Television Critics Association presentation today, Amazon unveiled the cast for its upcoming series adaptation of Naomi Alderman’s 2016 novel The Power.

The 10-episode series will go into production in February, and when it does, it’ll star Heather Agyepong as Ndudi, Tunde’s close friend; Halle Bush as Allie, a girl who’s bounced between foster homes; Auli’i Cravalho (Moana) as Jos Cleary-Lopez, Margo’s daughter; Nico Hiraga (Booksmart) as Ryan a friend of Jos’s; Toheeb Jimoh (The Feed) as Tunde, a Nigerian journalist; John Leguizamo (Waco, Bloodlines) as Rob, Margo’s partner; Leslie Mann (Motherless Brooklyn) as Margo; Daniela Vega (Tales of the City), as Sister Maria; and Ria Zmitrowicz (Three Girls) as Roxy Monke, the daughter of a London crime boss.

Alderman’s novel opens five thousand years from now, and looks back on a moment of enormous change in our present. In it, a woman develops the ability to protect herself with electricity, and can spread the ability to other women. The ability kicks off a chain reaction throughout the world, toppling governments and societies. The novel earned the Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction in 2017.

Amazon noted that Alderman is one of the writers on the series (part of an all-female writers room), and that each episode of the series will be directed by women. Amazon didn’t reveal a release date for the series.