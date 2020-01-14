Tor.com

Amazon Announces Cast For Its Lord of the Rings-Inspired Series

Tue Jan 14, 2020 4:57pm 11 comments 3 Favorites [+]
During the Television Critics Association press tour today, Amazon officially unveiled the cast for its upcoming Lord of the Rings-inspired TV series, and that production on the eight-episode first season will begin in February.

The cast of the series includes Robert Aramayo (Game of Thrones) — reportedly playing the show’s lead character, Owain Arthur (Higher Ground), Nazanin Boniadi (Passengers), Tom Budge (The Pacific), Morfydd Clark (His Dark Materials) — reportedly playing a young Galadriel, Ismael Cruz Córdova (The Undoing), Ema Horvath (Viscous), Markella Kavenagh (The Cry), Joseph Mawle (Game of Thrones) — reportedly the show’s main antagonist, Tyroe Muhafidin (Caravan), Sophia Nomvete (Vice Versa), Megan Richards (Doctors), Dylan Smith (I Am The Night), Charlie Vickers (Medici: Masters of Florence), and Daniel Weyman (Dunkirk).

In its press release, Amazon noted that the series will be set in Middle-earth, and that it “will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring,” believed to take place during the world’s “Second Age.” J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay will act as showrunners for the series, while Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom J.A. Bayona director will helm the first two episodes. Last year, Amazon preemptively renewed the series for a second season.

Amazon didn’t unveil an official title or release date for the series.

 

