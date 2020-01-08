Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Three Bill Williamson Stories by Harry Turtledove

Wed Jan 8, 2020 9:00am 1 comment 2 Favorites [+]

We are delighted to start off a brand-new year of Tor.com short fiction with three original stories written by Harry Turtledove featuring everyone’s favorite sasquatch governor of the Pacific Northwest state of Jefferson, Bill Williamson.

Something Fishy

Always Something New

Tie a Yellow Ribbon

