Three Bill Williamson Stories by Harry Turtledove

We are delighted to start off a brand-new year of Tor.com short fiction with three original stories written by Harry Turtledove featuring everyone’s favorite sasquatch governor of the Pacific Northwest state of Jefferson, Bill Williamson.
Always Something NewHarry TurtledovenoveletteOriginal FictionPatrick Nielsen HaydenRed Nose Studioshort fictionshort storySomething FishyTie A Yellow RibbonTor.com Original
