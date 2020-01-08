Tor.com

Batwoman, Black Lightning, The Flash, and More Renewed at The CW

Wed Jan 8, 2020
Source: BatwomanCW on Twitter

Some of your favorite shows are returning for another season on The CW! The network announced 13 early orders for the 2020-2021 season on Tuesday, and the line-up includes Arrowverse mainstays like The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, as well as newcomer Batwoman. 

Here are all the renewals:

Batwoman (Season 2)

Nancy Drew (Season 2)

All American (Season 3)

Black Lightning (Season 4)

Charmed (Season 3)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 6)

Dynasty (Season 4)

The Flash (Season 7)

In the Dark (Season 3)

Legacies (Season 3)

Riverdale (Season 5)

Roswell, New Mexico (Season 3)

Supergirl (Season 6)

“These early orders for next season give our production teams a head start in plotting out story arcs and a jump on hiring staff, and this also provides us with a strong foundation of established, fan-favorite CW shows to build on for next season,” CW President Mark Pedowitz said in a statement. “We’ve been thrilled with the creative direction of all three new series, and even though we are in the very early stages of our new full stack streaming strategy, which allows viewers to catch up on our new shows from the beginning, we’re already seeing incredibly positive results from our multiplatform viewership for Nancy Drew and Batwoman.”

According to The CW, the renewed series’ respective premieres will be announced at a later date.

