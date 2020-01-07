James Cameron Unveils Avatar 2 Concept Art

While James Cameron’s Avatar hit theaters more than a decade ago, Disney has said that his series of four (yes, four) sequels will debut beginning in December 2021. Yesterday at CES, Cameron offered a small update, unveiling some concept art for the upcoming films.

Cameron and Mercedes-Benz teamed up at this year’s Consumer Electronics Expo to unveil a look at the upcoming Avatar 2, showing off four pieces of concept art.

In the #Avatar sequels, you won’t just return to Pandora — you’ll explore new parts of the world. Check out these brand new concept art pieces for a sneak peek at what’s to come. pic.twitter.com/bfZPWVa7XZ — Avatar (@officialavatar) January 7, 2020

The artwork shows off a quartet of vibrant scenes from the moon Pandora, highlighting a locations that we haven’t seen before: the moon’s oceans, which has been said to be a major location for the upcoming sequels.

The update is a reminder that Avatar and its sequels are still at thing. The first film was monumentally successful, earning more than $2 billion at the box office in 2009 (before Avengers: Endgame surpassed it last year.)

Cameron has promised a continuation of the series for years, and following the first film’s release, he announced that he would shoot a pair of sequels back to back, with a release scheduled for 2014 and 2015. Those dates came and went, and Cameron said that the sequels (now three in number) would premiere in 2017, and that the writing process was “very involved.” He also indicated that they would explore Pandora’s companion moons, and that Avatar 2 would focus on the moon’ oceans.

In 2016, Cameron announced that he would be making four sequels (the first of which would hit in 2018, which obviously didn’t happen), and production began on Avatar 2 and 3 in 2017 in New Zealand, and principal photography wrapped in November 2018. Since then, the production has been working on the visual effects. Last year, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that Avatar 4 and 5 were in development, but weren’t officially greenlit, although there are reports that they’ve already shot some scenes for Avatar 4

In it official release schedule, Disney revealed that Avatar 2 would hit theaters on December 17th, 2021, with Avatar 3 arriving in 2023, Avatar 4 in 2025, and Avatar 5 in 2027, meaning that we’re going to have to wait a bit longer to see just how Cameron plans to continue his story.