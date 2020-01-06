The Brand-New Trailer for The New Mutants Is Finally Here

Screenshot: 20th Century Fox/Marvel

The updated trailer for the much-anticipated (and much-delayed) The New Mutants movie is finally here, and it looks like the darkest entry in the X-Men series yet.

Things kick off when a young girl named Danielle Moonstar aka Mirage (Blu Hunt) survives a horrific accident, only to wake up chained to a hospital bed. Held against her will in a secret facility run by Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga), she proceeds to meet other young mutants just like her, who go around in a circle sharing the life-altering traumatic events that led to their hospitalization: Rahne Sinclair aka Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams) who “just lost control” in a church; Sam Guthrie aka Cannonball (Charlie Heaton) who “started panicking” and “people got hurt”; Roberto da Costa aka Sunspot (Henry Zaga), who “burned” his girlfriend; and Ilyana Rasputin aka Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy), who “killed 18 men, one by one.” As Danielle explores the facility, however, she discovers that this hospital is more of a “cage.” Subjected to unethical experiments and stumbling across secrets they weren’t supposed to see, the young mutants have to band together as they attempt to escape.

The New Mutants arrives in theaters April 3, 2020.