“Go To Sleep Baby Yoda” Perfectly Captures the Torture of Putting a Toddler to Bed

Baby Yoda may be 50 years old, but it’s still just a baby. (Well, toddler. It can walk around and feed itself and recognize its dada.) This means trying to make the tea-sippin’, heart-meltin’ little green jellybean go to sleep is a feat involving Mandalorian-levels of willpower.

Don’t just take our word for it… Actually, do, because the person writing this article was up from 2:30 AM to 4 AM this morning trying to get their toddler to go back to bed, and thus derives great comfort from how hilariously and expertly the Auralnauts‘ Mandalorian fan-cut “Go To Sleep Baby Yoda” captures every little detail of the endless dark experience of putting a child to bed.

Watch Mando lose his mind in less than 10 minutes as he uses a combination of bribes, snacks, threats, videos, songs, deals, and outright lies to try and induce repose in the quinquagenarian space infant. Just know that you’ll be belting “I’ll never stop protecting you / I will never hesitate to disintegrate anyone who tries to harm YOUUUUUUU” for the rest of the day. Enjoy!