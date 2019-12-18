Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: Morfydd Clark Will Reportedly Play Young Galadriel

Screenshot: New Line Cinema

At last, there’s a major piece of casting news that might clue us in to the plot of Amazon’s upcoming The Lord of the Rings series: Morfydd Clark has been cast as Young Galadriel, Variety reports.

The actress’ most recent roles include Sister Clara in His Dark Materials and Maud in A24’s new horror film Saint Maud. She’ll reportedly be joining a cast that also includes Will Poulter as the “young hero Beldor,” Markella Kavenagh as “Tyra” in another lead role, and Joseph Mawle (aka Uncle Benjen from Game of Thrones) as the show’s big bad, Oren. It’s unclear how big of a role Young Galadriel will play, and Amazon declined to comment for Variety’s article, so take the news with a grain of salt.

If the outlet’s unnamed sources prove to be correct, though, it could clarify some things about the direction of the show’s plot. As previously reported, Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings will be set in the Second Age of Middle-earth (way before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings), with hints pointing to a focus on the fall of Númenor, and the War of the Last Alliance.

It’s during this Second Age when Galadriel becomes the Lady of Eregion, a stronghold of Noldorin elves, establishing an alliance with the Dwarves of Khazad-dûm. This alliance is partially motivated by her sixth sense about a “residue of evil” (aka Sauron) left behind after the removal of Morgoth. As the Second Age continues, Galadriel has a daughter, Celebrían (Arwen’s mother), and Fëanor’s grandson Celebrimbor settles down in Eregion. Meanwhile, Sauron assumes an alter ego of Annatar, Lord of Gifts, getting cozy with Celebrimbor and the Noldorin Elven smiths. He teaches the smiths how to make rings, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Of course, the Second Age is very long, so that’s just one of many Galadriel-contemporaneous plot lines that could ensue. For the others, check out Jeff LaSala’s very in-depth primer on the history of Galadriel.