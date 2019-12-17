Tor.com

New Trailer for Pixar Film Onward Brings Your Dad Back For One Last Talk

The plot for the next Pixar film Onward has been something of a secret…until this new trailer.

The setting for Onward was revealed last May, when the first trailer depicted a double-mooned epic fantasy world that had since…developed into the post-industrial capitalist society that we experience in the modern day…complete with airbrushed vans, toll booths, and tucked-in shirts. This “what if” setting obscured the actual gut-punching premise of Onward: What if you could bring back a dead parent?

That’s the gift that Ian Lightfoot receives on his 16th birthday. Except, the spell goes wrong, and Ian only manages to summon his dad’s pants-clad bottom half.

Onward hits theaters in March 2020. Watch the trailer below:

