Star Trek: Picard Already Renewed for Second Season

Get ready for double the Picard! We still have more than a month before Star Trek: Picard premieres on CBS All Access, but the show has already been renewed for another season, Variety reports.

According to the outlet, the news came courtesy of the California Film Commission, which revealed that Picard season 2 was on a list of shows getting tax credits in 2020. This also means the showrunner could be changing starting next year, Variety reported: although Michael Chabon was previously revealed to be heading Picard season 1, he’ll be taking on showrunner and executive producer duties for Showtime’s upcoming adaptation of his novel The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay.

There’s no word yet on a production schedule, cast, or any plot details, but back in September, Sir Patrick Stewart revealed that “there is also the possibility of a second Picard series filming in March next year.”

Star Trek: Picard season 1 premieres January 23 on CBS All Access.