Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Star Trek: Picard Already Renewed for Second Season

Mon Dec 16, 2019 12:30pm 1 comment 1 Favorite [+]
Screenshot: CBS

Get ready for double the Picard! We still have more than a month before Star Trek: Picard premieres on CBS All Access, but the show has already been renewed for another season, Variety reports.

According to the outlet, the news came courtesy of the California Film Commission, which revealed that Picard season 2 was on a list of shows getting tax credits in 2020. This also means the showrunner could be changing starting next year, Variety reported: although Michael Chabon was previously revealed to be heading Picard season 1, he’ll be taking on showrunner and executive producer duties for Showtime’s upcoming adaptation of his novel The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay. 

There’s no word yet on a production schedule, cast, or any plot details, but back in September, Sir Patrick Stewart revealed that “there is also the possibility of a second Picard series filming in March next year.”

Star Trek: Picard season 1 premieres January 23 on CBS All Access.

citation

Back to the top of the page

1 Comment

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.