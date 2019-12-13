BBC’s Dracula Comes to Netflix January 4, 2020

Screenshot: BBC

Netflix users won’t have to wait long to see BBC and Steven Moffat’s Dracula, as the U.S. release date has just been announced on Twitter.

In a second trailer shared from @NXOnNetflix’ account, the text reveals that Jan 4th, 2020 is when the newest iteration of Dracula will be available to the streaming service.

From the makers of Sherlock, the legend of Dracula gets some fresh blood. Jan 4. pic.twitter.com/dsm7A5IYw4 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 13, 2019

The second trailer is more or less the same as the first teaser revealed a few days back, just with a little more vampire spooks and dark stormy castle nights.