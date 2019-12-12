The Final Witcher Trailer Brings Together Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri

Screenshot: Netflix

We have only one week left before all 8 episodes of The Witcher drops on Netflix, so to get you well and truly hyped, the streaming service has released one final trailer.

While the past few clips have mostly kept our three leads separate, showing only brief encounters and chance meetings, this last trailer finally shows how Geralt’s, Yennefer’s, and Ciri’s fates end up getting thrown together. We get a glimpse at the battle that throws the whole thing in motion, and we also get closer looks at the Nilfgaardians and Jaskier. (Stay until the end for Henry Cavill’s spot-on delivery of “Don’t touch Roach.”)

The Witcher arrives on Netflix December 20. To brush up on your trivia beforehand, check out our primers on the women of The Witcher and the worlds of The Witcher, as well as Netflix’s in-depth character featurettes.