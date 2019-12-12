Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

The Final Witcher Trailer Brings Together Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri

Thu Dec 12, 2019 9:25am 2 comments 2 Favorites [+]
Screenshot: Netflix

We have only one week left before all 8 episodes of The Witcher drops on Netflix, so to get you well and truly hyped, the streaming service has released one final trailer.

While the past few clips have mostly kept our three leads separate, showing only brief encounters and chance meetings, this last trailer finally shows how Geralt’s, Yennefer’s, and Ciri’s fates end up getting thrown together. We get a glimpse at the battle that throws the whole thing in motion, and we also get closer looks at the Nilfgaardians and Jaskier. (Stay until the end for Henry Cavill’s spot-on delivery of “Don’t touch Roach.”)

The Witcher arrives on Netflix December 20. To brush up on your trivia beforehand, check out our primers on the women of The Witcher and the worlds of The Witcheras well as Netflix’s in-depth character featurettes.

 

citation

Back to the top of the page

2 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.