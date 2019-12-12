Orbit Books Acquires Goldilocks by Laura Lam

Orbit Books has announced the acquisition of a new sci-fi thriller from Laura Lam, author of Seven Devils and Shattered Minds. In the new novel, Goldilocks, the future of humanity rests with five renegade astronauts…

The future of humanity hangs in the balance—and one woman can tip it over.

Despite increasing restrictions on the freedoms of women on Earth, Valerie Black is spearheading the first all-female mission to a planet in the Goldilocks Zone, where conditions are just right for human habitation.

It’s humanity’s last hope for survival, and Naomi, Valerie’s surrogate daughter and the ship’s botanist, has been waiting her whole life for an opportunity like this—to step out of Valerie’s shadow and really make a difference.

But when things start going wrong on the ship, Naomi begins to suspect that someone on board is concealing a terrible secret—and realizes time for life on Earth may be running out faster than they feared…