Allow the Witcher Himself to Read You The Witcher

Screenshot: Netflix

It’s become increasingly clear that Netflix cast one of (if not the) biggest Witcher fanboys on earth as Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has not shied away from letting his nerd flag fly, gushing about both the books and the games in nigh every interview. And now, he wants to share the love for the uninitiated. With just one week left until all 8 episodes come out, Netflix has released a new video of the Witcher himself reading from The Witcher books.

The tome Cavill selected is The Last Wish, the very first Witcher book by Andrzej Sapkowski. It’s a short-story collection that takes place before the novels that make up the main Witcher saga, introducing us to Geralt, Jaskier (Dandelion in the English translation), Renfri, Yennefer, and some reimagined fairytale denizens. It also happens to be one of Cavill’s favorite books of the series, the other being Lady of the Lake. In an interview with Polish news site wyborcza.pl, translated by the Redanian Intelligence, the actor said the book “hooked me, broke my heart, put it together, and then broke it again.”

Which is how you know you’re in good hands! So sit back, relax, pour out a glass of whiskey, and let Geralt of Rivia tell you a story.

The Witcher arrives on Netflix December 20.