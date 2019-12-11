Warner Bros. Sets Dates for The Flash and Matrix 4

Warner Bros. has announced release dates for two highly-anticipated genre films: The Flash and Matrix 4, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Matrix 4 is set to finally arrive in theaters on May 21st, 2021, while The Flash will debut on July 1st, 2022.

Warner Bros. announced the sequel to The Matrix trilogy back in August with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss set to reprise their roles, and with Lana Wachowski set to direct.

That film’s release date is taking the place of Taika Waititi’s live-action remake of Akira, which is being taken off the schedule for now. Waititi boarded the project earlier this year, but that news was complicated by the announcement that he would be directing Thor: Love and Thunder, which was also set to be release in 2021. He says that he’s still committed to directing the film, and its delay might hint that Warner Bros. is working around his schedule in order to keep him involved.

The May 21st date has another complicating factor: it’s also the scheduled debut for John Wick 4, which also features Keanu Reeves. One of these films will likely move to get out of the way of the other, but we wouldn’t say no to a Keanu Reeves double feature weekend.

The Flash isn’t rushing into theaters. Its release date is yet another update in the project’s long development. Star Ezra Miller appeared in Batman v. Superman, Suicide Squad, and 2017’s Justice League. Warner Bros. has planned a standalone film featuring the character set in the larger DC Extended Universe franchise. Seth Grahame-Smith was set to direct the film in 2015, but later left the project. He was replaced by Rick Famuyiwa in 2016, with the film set to be released in 2018, but he left months later. Now, It and It 2 director Andy Muschietti is reportedly set to helm the film. Maybe this date will stick this time.