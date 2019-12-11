Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Robin Hood Returns: Revealing Carrie Vaughn’s The Ghosts of Sherwood and The Heirs of Locksley

Wed Dec 11, 2019 1:00pm 1 comment Favorite This

Everything about Father is stories.

Carrie Vaughn revisits the Robin Hood legend with stories of the famed archer’s children—we’re thrilled to share the covers for The Ghosts of Sherwood and The Heirs of Locksley, both arriving in the summer of 2020 from Tor.com Publishing!

The Ghosts of Sherwood publishes June 9th, with The Heirs of Locksley following on August 4th.

Robin of Locksley and his one true love, Marian, are married. It has been close on two decades since they beat the Sheriff of Nottingham with the help of a diverse band of talented friends. King John is now on the throne, and Robin has sworn fealty in order to further protect not just his family, but those of the lords and barons who look up to him—and, by extension, the villagers they protect.

There is a truce. An uneasy one, to be sure, but a truce, nonetheless.

But when the Locksley children are stolen away by persons unknown, Robin and Marian are going to need the help of everyone they’ve ever known, perhaps even the ghosts that are said to reside deep within Sherwood.

And the Locksley children, despite appearances to the contrary, are not without tricks of their own…

 

Book cover: The Ghosts of Sherwood by Carrie Vaughn

Cover art and design by Elizabeth Dresner

Buy The Ghosts of Sherwood from:

 

Book cover: The Heirs of Locksley by Carrie Vaughn

Cover art and design by Elizabeth Dresner

Buy The Heirs of Locksley from:

citation

Back to the top of the page

1 Comment

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.