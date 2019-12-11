Robin Hood Returns: Revealing Carrie Vaughn’s The Ghosts of Sherwood and The Heirs of Locksley

Everything about Father is stories.
Carrie Vaughn revisits the Robin Hood legend with stories of the famed archer’s children—we’re thrilled to share the covers for The Ghosts of Sherwood and The Heirs of Locksley, both arriving in the summer of 2020 from Tor.com Publishing!
The Ghosts of Sherwood publishes June 9th, with The Heirs of Locksley following on August 4th.
Robin of Locksley and his one true love, Marian, are married. It has been close on two decades since they beat the Sheriff of Nottingham with the help of a diverse band of talented friends. King John is now on the throne, and Robin has sworn fealty in order to further protect not just his family, but those of the lords and barons who look up to him—and, by extension, the villagers they protect.
There is a truce. An uneasy one, to be sure, but a truce, nonetheless.
But when the Locksley children are stolen away by persons unknown, Robin and Marian are going to need the help of everyone they’ve ever known, perhaps even the ghosts that are said to reside deep within Sherwood.
And the Locksley children, despite appearances to the contrary, are not without tricks of their own…
