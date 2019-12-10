Download a Free Ebook of Wild Cards I: Expanded Edition, Edited by George R. R. Martin, Before Dec. 14!

Expanded with new original material, this is how the world of George R. R. Martin’s WILD CARDS began.

The “normal” world ended on September 15, 1946.

That day, an alien virus was released in the skies over Manhattan and spread across an unsuspecting Earth. Of those infected, 90% died horribly, drawing the black queen, 9% were twisted and deformed into jokers, while a lucky 1% became blessed with extraordinary and unpredictable powers and became aces. The world was never the same.

George R. R. Martin, Melinda Snodgrass, and scores of legendary sci-fi/fantasy writers have told the story of these “Wild Cards” ever since.

Originally published in 1987, Wild Cards I includes powerful tales by Roger Zelazny, Walter Jon Williams, Howard Waldrop, Lewis Shiner, and George R. R. Martin himself. And this new, expanded edition contains further original tales set at the beginning of the Wild Cards universe, by eminent new writers like Hugo–winner David Levine, noted screenwriter and novelist Michael Cassutt, and New York Times bestseller Carrie Vaughn.

