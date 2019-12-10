Brandon Sanderson’s Stormlight Archive Book 4 Arrives on November 17, 2020

Tor Books has announced that Brandon Sanderson will return to Roshar and the Cosmere universe on November 17, 2020 with the fourth volume in his landmark epic fantasy series, The Stormlight Archive!

Debuting in 2010 with The Way of Kings, the Stormlight Archive has been the central epic upon which Brandon Sanderson’s larger literary universe currently revolves. Known formally as the Cosmere, this universe includes the Mistborn book series, Elantris, Warbreaker, White Sand, and a multitude of short tales and ephemera. Like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, certain peoples and aspects from one book series can unexpectedly appear in other series, even when other book series take place in entirely different solar systems.

The conclusion to Oathbringer, the latest volume in the Stormlight Archive series, brought massive upheaval to Roshar, and series readers are understandably eager to see what comes next. Tallied all together, The Stormlight Archive books have sold over 4 million copies to date.

“It has been almost twenty years since I first outlined The Stormlight Archive,” says Sanderson. “Back then, I didn’t think anyone would be interested in this crazy epic I’d devised–and it’s been so thrilling to see enthusiasm for it grow to such heights over the years. Book four finally gets to one of the foundational scenes I conceived from the beginning. In fact, it might be the very first big scene I imagined, and my favorite in the entire series. A part of me can’t believe people are finally going to be able to read it. Less than one year now! Life before death, Radiants.”

Stormlight Book 4 is available for pre-order now from your preferred retailer. The title and cover are yet to be revealed.