Watch the First Trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The first trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife is here, and it looks like a whole new beginning for the franchise.

This time around, the keys to the kingdom have been handed to Jason Reitman, the son of the original Ghostbusters director, Ivan Reitman, and he takes things in a completely different direction. Rather than the ectoplasmic romps of years past, Ghostbusters: Afterlife appears to be more of a dramatic, Stand By Me-esque coming-of-age movie. Things kick off when a single mom (Carrie Coon) and her two kids (Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace) relocate to a haunted-looking mansion in a small rural town. Unbeknownst to any of them, it looks like there was a Ghostbuster in the family, and when the kids go exploring in the basement, they uncover some interesting family heirlooms…

Here’s the official synopsis, from Sony’s YouTube:

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Annie Potts, and Sigourney Weaver. It arrives in theaters Summer 2020.