Disney is Developing an Aladdin Spinoff for Disney+ about Prince Anders

Image: Disney

Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin earned just over a $1 billion at the box office this year, and with the launch with its streaming service Disney+, it looks as though the company is looking to continue the franchise into television. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the company is in the early stages of developing a spinoff series about Prince Anders, the character played by Billy Magnussen.

THR notes that the series would be about Prince Anders, new character that was introduced in the live-action film. Played by Magnussen (Black Mirror, Game Night), he was a boisterous suitor for Princess Jasmine from the European kingdom of Skånland. Magnussen reportedly approached producers with a story idea, and has been meeting with writers.

The news isn’t sitting well with some, especially on the heels of word that Mena Massoud, who played the film’s title character, has struggled to find work, despite the film’s success. “I haven’t had a single audition since Aladdin came out,” he told The Daily Beast. The optics certainly don’t look good in that light. That said, Disney is in the early stages of developing a sequel to Aladdin.

That Disney is considering a TV spinoff of one of its films isn’t entirely surprising: it’s created a number of animated shows for its animated films The Lion King, Little Mermaid, Toy Story, Tangled, Big Hero Six, and even the original Aladdin. But if this particular project goes forward, it would mark the first spin-off project for Disney’s slew of live-action films. Disney already has a large slate of live-action TV shows that tie in with its films: Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian is currently streaming on the platform (along with two others about Cassian Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi are in the works), as well as a number of shows set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.