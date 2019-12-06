Watch a New Trailer for HBO’s Adaptation of Stephen King’s The Outsider

Image: HBO

In January, HBO is joining the Stephen King adaptation renaissance with a new series, The Outsider. The network released a new trailer for the series yesterday, showing off a creepy mystery in which a man is arrested for the death of a young boy.

In the trailer, we watch Terry Maitland (played by Jason Bateman), is arrested for the death of a child, and Detective Ralph Anderson (played by Ben Mendelsohn), is baffled by the conflicting evidence of the case. On one hand, Maitland’s prints were at the crime scene. On the other, he was seen 60 miles away, captured on video cameras at the same time the murder occurred.

While Anderson tries to piece together what happened, a private investigator named Holly Gibney (played by Cynthia Erivo), also begins looking into the case, and discovers that there are some strange occurrences and coincidences, which point to some sort of otherworldly explanation.

The series is based on King’s 2018 novel The Outsider, which is set after his Bill Hodges trilogy (Mr. Mercedes, Finders Keepers, and End of Watch), and which included Gibney as a character.

The series will debut on January 12th, 2020, and it comes at a good time: HBO’s Watchmen and His Dark Materials will have ended, and with no future seasons of True Detective on the horizon, this seems like it’ll be a good mystery to sink into.