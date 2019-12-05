Tor.com

Sympathy and Murderbots Come For The Robinson Family in New Lost In Space Trailer

Thu Dec 5, 2019 4:18pm 5 comments Favorite This
We know it’s the premise of Lost In Space that the Robinson family cannot catch a break but wow the Robinson family cannot catch a break!

Netflix has released a new trailer for its ongoing reimagining of Lost In Space and it is packed with impossible situations and murderbots. Honestly, we wish the trailer was just this sailing sequence (which clearly shows up early on) because it it tense and lovely and thrilling all at once.

Lost in Space season 2 arrives on Netflix on Christmas Eve.

