Orbit Books Acquires Debut Fantasy Trilogy from Author Andrea Stewart

Orbit Books has announced the acquisition of an epic fantasy trilogy from Andrea Stewart! This trilogy will be the author’s debut, and the first book is called Bone Shard Daughter.

Orbit describes Bone Shard Daughter as follows:

BONE SHARD DAUGHTER is set in an empire of many islands, where bone shard magic fuels monstrous constructs that enforce law and order. Yet the emperor’s rule is failing and whispers of revolution carry from island to island. Lin is the emperor’s daughter and heir, and only she can save the empire and its people. But to do so, she must master the art of bone shard magic – and unlock the secrets of her own forgotten past. With its brilliantly-realised magic system, inventive world-building and a cast of wonderful characters, there’s just so much to love about Andrea’s captivating debut – we can’t wait to share BONE SHARD DAUGHTER with you next year!

Stewart celebrated the news on Twitter, sharing a screen-cap that contained a few more details about Bone Shard Daughter‘s plot and what “bone shard magic” actually entails:

Bone Shard Daughter is set in an empire which is ruled by bone shard magic – each subject is forced to donate a shard of their skull, which the emperor uses to power monstrous constructs which help him retain power. When the people begin to rise against him, his daughter Lin, and a smuggler named Jovis, are both caught up in a turning tide.

Bone Shard Daughter is scheduled for publication in fall of 2020.