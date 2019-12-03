Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

The BBC Will Release Dracula on New Year’s Day, Alongside Doctor Who

Tue Dec 3, 2019 11:24am 2 comments Favorite This
Screenshot: BBC

It’s going to be a very busy New Year’s for a certain cross-section of BBC viewers. The network has announced that it will be releasing its Dracula adaptation (from Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, the team behind Sherlock) on the same day as Doctor Who season 12. 

For UK viewers, both series will be dropping on BBC One. US viewers, however, will be getting Doctor Who first. While the Thirteenth Doctor will be returning to BBC America on the same day, there’s no word yet when Dracula will premiere on Netflix (the show is a Netflix-BBC One collaboration).

Dracula stars Claes Bang as the titular count, with The Crown‘s John Heffernan as Jonathan Harker. It consists of three 90-minute episodes.

citation

2 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.