The BBC Will Release Dracula on New Year’s Day, Alongside Doctor Who

It’s going to be a very busy New Year’s for a certain cross-section of BBC viewers. The network has announced that it will be releasing its Dracula adaptation (from Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, the team behind Sherlock) on the same day as Doctor Who season 12.

For UK viewers, both series will be dropping on BBC One. US viewers, however, will be getting Doctor Who first. While the Thirteenth Doctor will be returning to BBC America on the same day, there’s no word yet when Dracula will premiere on Netflix (the show is a Netflix-BBC One collaboration).

Your New Year is gonna suck but never fear… #Dracula, a three day reign of terror, starts 1st January on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. pic.twitter.com/SNuSUjQoEO — BBC One (@BBCOne) December 3, 2019

Dracula stars Claes Bang as the titular count, with The Crown‘s John Heffernan as Jonathan Harker. It consists of three 90-minute episodes.