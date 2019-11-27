You Can Now Read the First Chapter of Stormlight Archive Book 4

Brandon Sanderson newsletter subscribers got a surprise drop this week: the rough draft of the first chapter of the in-progress Stormlight Archive Book 4! You have to be signed up to his newsletter, but if you sign up now, you should get the chapter in your inbox.

The very end of the chapter is also available on Reddit, although it contains huge spoilers for the action in that chapter, so beware before you click. (Shout-out to user u/shikshake, who uploaded the excerpt after noting that Gmail clips the last few paragraphs; a fairly key passage!)

No word yet on a release date, but Sanderson’s progress is right on schedule. According to the progress bar on his website, the outlines for books 4 and 5 are 100% done, while the rough draft for book 4 is 82% finished.

Note to readers: The comments below may involve discussion of the events in the chapter.