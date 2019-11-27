All the New Young Adult SFF Books Coming out in December!

You know you’re on the right path. There are things standing in your way, but you remember your strength. You make your own magic. December’s YA SFF books are full of new worlds and epic battles. Enter a world of glitter and mystery in Ryan LaSala’s Reverie; learn new spells at the Academy of Unseen Arts in Daughter of Chaos, a new Sabrina adventure by Sarah Rees Brennan; and get ready for the next chapter in Tomi Adeyemi’s epic series Legacy of Orisha, Children of Virtue and Vengeance.

Head below for the full list of YA SFF titles heading your way in December!

Keep track of all the new releases here. Note: All title summaries are taken and/or summarized from copy provided by the publisher.

WEEK ONE (December 3)

Reverie—Ryan LaSala (Sourcebooks Fire)

All Kane Montgomery knows for certain is that the police found him half-dead in the river. He can’t remember anything since an accident robbed him of his memories a few weeks ago. And the world feels different—reality itself seems different. So when three of his classmates claim to be his friends and the only people who can tell him what’s truly going on, he doesn’t know what to believe or who he can trust. But as he and the others are dragged into unimaginable worlds that materialize out of nowhere―the gym warps into a subterranean temple, a historical home nearby blooms into a Victorian romance rife with scandal and sorcery―Kane realizes that nothing in his life is an accident, and only he can stop their world from unraveling.

Runemaker (Runebinder #3)—Alex R Kahler (Inkyard)

Tenn thought the spirits wanted him to find his fellow Hunter, Aidan, to win the war against the undead. But with Aidan on the brink of self-destruction and Tenn reeling from his lover’s spite, their fated convergence seems far from promising. Especially because Aidan no longer appears to be fighting for the living. With the Dark Lady whispering commands and Tom‡s guiding his hand, Aidan slips deeper into darkness. And while the world rallies for its final battle against the Dark Lady’s minions, Tenn finds himself torn between saving the boy who’s slipping away and fulfilling a prophecy he can’t understand—one that will require him to harness the most powerful magic the world has ever seen: the Sphere of Maya. And depending on who unleashes its power, that magic could either save humanity… or erase it

Diamond & Dawn (Amber & Dusk #2)—Lyra Selene (Scholastic)

Mirage, triumphant in her coup of the Amber Empire, returns to the palais prepared to take her place as empress. With the support of her friends and a tentative, blossoming romance with Sunder, Mirage is on the cusp of taking hold of everything she has ever wanted. However, her place in the sun is not as sure as she expected, nor is it quite as bright as she imagined. When the Empress Severine’s body was recovered from the battle, Mirage discovered she was not dead after all. Rather, Severine is in a coma, her every breath a threat to Mirage’s newfound power. Worse, a distant cousin, Gavin d’Ars, appears at court with the challenge of his blood claim. As Mirage uncovers more secrets from her family’s past, she proposes a series of ancient, grueling trials to determine the most deserving heir. But in Mirage’s fight to defend her vision for the empire, she begins to splinter all of her alliances. Will the battle for control leave anyone untainted?

Children of Virtue and Vengeance (Legacy of Orisha #2)—Tomi Adeyemi (Henry Holt)

After battling the impossible, Zélie and Amari have finally succeeded in bringing magic back to the land of Orïsha. But the ritual was more powerful than they could’ve imagined, reigniting the powers of not only the maji, but of nobles with magic ancestry, too. Now, Zélie struggles to unite the maji in an Orïsha where the enemy is just as powerful as they are. But when the monarchy and military unite to keep control of Orïsha, Zélie must fight to secure Amari’s right to the throne and protect the new maji from the monarchy’s wrath. With civil war looming on the horizon, Zélie finds herself at a breaking point: she must discover a way to bring the kingdom together or watch as Orïsha tears itself apart.

WEEK TWO (December 10)

No new titles.

WEEK THREE (December 17)

No new titles.

WEEK FOUR (December 24)

Daughter of Chaos (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina #2)—Sarah Rees Brennan (Scholastic)

Sabrina Spellman has just made the hardest decision of her life: She’s leaving behind her beloved friends at Baxter High. Now it’s time to follow the path of night and find her way among the witches and warlocks at the Academy of Unseen Arts. Sabrina has always been good at the school thing, but now she has a whole new world to navigate. Her power is growing daily, but it comes with a high price. She must always remember her new allegiances and the cost they have on her friends… and on herself. And then there’s her new classmates. Prudence, Dorcas, and Agatha are friends, kind of, but can Sabrina trust them? And what about Nick Scratch? He’s as charming as ever, but will his feelings for Sabrina last?

WEEK FIVE (December 31)

No new titles.