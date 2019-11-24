Tor.com

Apple Has Renewed M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant For a Second Season

Screenshot: Apple TV

If you’ve been looking forward to M. Night Shyamalan’s new streaming series Servant, Apple provided some good news: it has officially renewed the series for a second season ahead of the show’s debut.

The series is part of Apple’s slate of original TV for its new service, and follows two parents, Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean (Toby Kebbell), who have lost their child, and are using a doll to try and recover from the trauma. Dorothy begins treating the doll as though it’s a real child, and when they hire a nanny named Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), she also treats the doll as though it’s real. The 10-episode series will debut its first three episodes on November 28th, after which new episodes will drop weekly.

On Friday, Shyamalan appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and revealed that Apple had renewed the series. Apple confirmed the news, saying that it has opted to renew the series ahead of its launch, and follows renewals for other originals, including its space drama For All Mankind, The Morning Show, See, and Dickinson.

Servant debuts on November 28th on Apple TV +.

 

 

