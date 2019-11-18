Screenshot: Hulu

We have some good news and bad news for Runaway fans. Bad news? The series will end with its upcoming third season. Good news? Hulu has just released a trailer for that final season.

The series is based on the comic book by the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona, and debuted in November 2017 on Hulu, following six teenagers who learn that their parents are part of a supervillain group known as the Pride. Deadline says that Hulu has opted to end the series, and notes that the series will come to a “natural ending point” by the finale.

In the trailer, we learn that there’s a new, more dangerous member of the group, as well as another villain, Morgan le Fay (played by Elizabeth Hurley), who has world-conquering ambitions. This season will also feature a crossover with another Marvel series, Cloak & Dagger, which has also been recently been cancelled.

The ending of the show isn’t a huge surprise, as Marvel has been winding down much of its television portfolio. Its television head, Jeph Loeb, recently stepped down from the studio, after overseeing shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Netflix’s slate of Marvel shows, Cloak & Dagger, Legion, The Gifted, Inhumans, Agent Carter, and Runaways. (As of now, all of these shows have been cancelled or will bow out in 2020.) The company seems to be transitioning that slate of projects over to a new one that will live on Disney +, which has announced shows like The Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki, WandaVision, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel, which will more closely line up with the company’s feature film franchise. The first season of Runaways is now also available on Disney +.

The final season of Runaways will begin streaming on Hulu on December 13th.