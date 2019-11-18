A New Trailer for The Expanse Shows Off an Alien World in Crisis

Image: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has released a new trailer for its upcoming fourth season of The Expanse, outlining what we can expect when the crew of the Rocinante heads off beyond our solar system to a distant planet.

This season follows the events of the fourth installment of the series, Cibola Burn. In the show’s first three seasons, Earth, Mars, and the Outer Planets Alliance have been at a low-level war, one that kicks into overdrive with the discovery of an alien substance known as the Protomolecule, which creates an interstellar gate from a long-dead spacefaring civilization.

Read on to see how The Expanse season 4 may expand on that! (Mild premise spoilers for season 4, but nothing that isn’t in the trailer.)

In Cibola Burn, humans begin to colonize the distant planets on the other side of the gates, and on one, Ilus, tensions between the original settlers and the corporations that claim it explode into hostilities. In the trailer, UN Secretary-General Chrisjen Avasarala dispatches the Rocinante and its crew to Ilus to try and and settle the situation after a UN ship is show down, and figure out what the deal is with the ancient alien technology that’s there.

Once they land, they realize that the long-dormant Protomolecule technologies on the planet are waking up, and that they could drastically change life on the planet. There are swarms of dangerous drones, giant alien towers, and more, along with the factions of humans that could wipe each other out.

We also get a couple of glimpses of former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper, who sat out the book, but who seems to have a new role to play in this season.

The season begins streaming on December 13th on Amazon Prime Video. A fifth season is also currently in production.