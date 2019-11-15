Tor.com

The Mandalorian′s Werner Herzog Would NOT Let Them Take [REDACTED] Away From Him

Screenshot: Variety

Don′t you dare try to take [AWESOME NEW CHARACTER] away from Werner Herzog!

Disney dropped the second episode of The Mandalorian on Disney+ today, and we got a bit more of a sense of what the show’s titular character is retrieving for Werner Herzog’s mysterious character, The Client. It turns out that Herzog himself is very attached to the character–VERY attached–and it is absolutely adorable.

Spoilers ahead for the first two episodes of The Mandalorian.

 

 

 

Look out below!

 

 

 

At the end of the show’s first episode, we learned what Herzog’s character is after: a baby. But not just any baby. A baby Yoda. (Well, a baby from the same species, at least.) In the latest episode, we watched as The Mandalorian (Pablo Pascal) worked to get the baby to his ship, only to run into some complications along the way.

It turns out that Werner Herzog loves baby Yoda. Speaking to Variety, the actor gushed about the the puppet: “I have seen it on the set, and it’s heartbreaking. It’s heartbreakingly beautiful, and notes that it’s a “phenomenal technical achievement.”

He loves it so much, as you can see above, that he would not let them take it away.

At a recent publicity event, executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni spoke about directing Herzog, and some of the technical work that went into creating the character: they used animatronics, but also shot scenes where they could insert the character digitally.

Herzog apparently wasn’t a fan of having to act without his diminutive costar. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Filoni recounted that the actor asked why they were removing the puppet after they did a scene, and explained that they were doing a “clean plate” for Industrial Light and Magic. Herzog’s reaction? “You are cowards, leave it. Leave it.”

There you have it: Werner Herzog has found love and it is baby Yoda.

Baby Yoda The Mandalorian

Screenshot: Lucasfilm. SPACE BABY EYES.

