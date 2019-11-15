The Directors of The Lego Movie Are Teaming up With Andy Weir for a New Science Fiction Film

Screenshot: 20th Century Fox

We might be getting a new story from The Martian author Andy Weir in theaters before too long. According to Deadline, The Lego Movie directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller are developing an idea by Weir, described as “another problem-solving science fiction adventure.” (So, not “The Egg“? Unless the movie is super, super long and intent on solving every problem.)

Weir exploded into the mainstream with his novel The Martian in 2011, which Ridley Scott adapted into a film in 2015. His second novel, Artemis, was optioned prior to its publication, with Lord and Miller slated to direct. Deadline says that the adaptation of Artemis is still in development.

Deadline reports that Universal has bought the idea, and that they’re working to hire a screenwriter to further develop the project. It sounds as though it’s something along the same lines as The Martian, which saw astronaut Mark Watney stranded on the surface of Mars after his crew aborted their mission abruptly. The book–and film–chronicles Watney’s step-by-step attempts at survival and becomes a harrowing and often hilarious (“I am dipping this potato in crushed up Vicodin. And no one can stop me.”) survival tale set on Mars, with nary an alien or supernatural force in sight.