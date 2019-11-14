Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Matt Reeves Confirms Andy Serkis Will Play Alfred Pennyworth in The Batman

Thu Nov 14, 2019 10:15am Post a comment Favorite This
Screenshot: Marvel/Disney

It’s official! Andy Serkis (Black Panther) is our new Alfred Pennyworth. On Wednesday, The Batman director Matt Reeves tweeted out  GIF of the actor, captioning it “And here comes #Alfred!” with a bat emoji.

Previously, it was reported that Serkis was “in talks” for the role, with Colin Farrell being eyed for the role of the Penguin. Farrell’s casting has yet to be confirmed.

Serkis is joining a star-studded cast that includes Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, and, of course, Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

The Batman is set to premiere in June 2021.

citation

0 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.