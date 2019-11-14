Matt Reeves Confirms Andy Serkis Will Play Alfred Pennyworth in The Batman

Screenshot: Marvel/Disney

It’s official! Andy Serkis (Black Panther) is our new Alfred Pennyworth. On Wednesday, The Batman director Matt Reeves tweeted out GIF of the actor, captioning it “And here comes #Alfred!” with a bat emoji.

Previously, it was reported that Serkis was “in talks” for the role, with Colin Farrell being eyed for the role of the Penguin. Farrell’s casting has yet to be confirmed.

Serkis is joining a star-studded cast that includes Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, and, of course, Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

The Batman is set to premiere in June 2021.