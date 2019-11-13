Sci-Fi and Fantasy Cookbooks Fans Would Like to See

Screenshot: Studio Ghibli

You’re enjoying a lush door-stopper fantasy series and all the lavish descriptions therein, and then there’s a banquet scene, and all of a sudden you’re overcome with a huge craving for Stewed Salamander or Roast Phoenix, only to discover that such a thing does not exist.

Luckily, you’re not alone. Over the weekend, Reddit user u/vannybros alerted fans to the existence of The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook and asked what other fantasy cookbooks they’d like to see.—and the response was overwhelming! It seems like there’s a great hankering among us for lembas bread, oat farls, scone of stone, Otik’s Spiced Fried Potatoes, and, yes, even Luke’s blue milk.

Here are our favorite suggestions from the thread, including cookbooks that actually exist, recipes from fans, and fantasy cookbooks that are (thus far) just wishful thinking.

SFF Cookbooks That Exist in the Real World



The Lord of the Rings

Redwall

The Redwall Cookbook by Brian Jacques (suggested by u/-Miss_Information-)

Discworld

A Song of Ice and Fire



Dragonlance

Star Trek



Star Trek Cookbook by Ethan Phillips and William J. Birnes (suggested by u/Poison_the_Phil)

Aubrey/Maturin series

Lobscouse and Spotted Dog by Anne Chotzinoff Grossman and Lisa Grossman Thomas (suggested by u/Rosmucman)

Star Wars

The Hunger Games

SFF-inspired Recipes and Other Links From Fans

From u/Jadis4742:

My sister and I planned a May The Fourth themed party once, but real life (and food allergies) have this awful habit of getting in the way. But here’s a picture of my ryschcate (spice cake with walnuts) with a mynock strip (candied bacon). I’m really close to finalizing the ryschcate (the cake I made after this one was darker and more moist) but I have to adjust the flour mix. Again. Other recipes I’m finalizing are: Colo Claw

Fizzy Protein Cubes

Bantha Platter The blue milk was just gonna be almond milk dyed blue, although now I’m thinking I might experiment with butterfly pea flower and maybe do a cocktail.

From u/kbennett73:

The Inn at the Crossroads is a web site that originally featured recipes for dishes described in George R R Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series. The authors wrote The Official Game of Thrones Cookbook. They later went on to write World of Warcraft: The Official Cookbook, Firefly: The Big Damn Cookbook, Elder Scrolls Cookbook, and several others. Their blog is filled with free recipes inspired by a wide range of fantasy and science fiction series like Harry Potter, The Witcher, Interstellar, Hearthstone, and Star Wars.

From u/TheDreadPirateNacho, the Fellowship of Middle-Earth’s online compendium of Middle-earth Recipes, compiled by MithrandirCQ and Primula.

SFF Cookbooks We Wish Were Real



Studio Ghibli (“That food looks delicious. EVEN the buffet in Spirited Away. I’d put those pigs to shame.” –u/velifer)

Tamora Pierce’s various fantasy series (“…especially the foods from the Summersea/Circle of Magic quartets. Some of the stuff she describes sounds straight out of a Miyazaki movie.” –u/SwingGirlAtHeart)

Dune (“especially for the Fremen fare” –u/HipsterGalt)

The Dresden Files (But really all u/BearlyHereatAll wants is “a steak sandwich and a beer from McAnally’s”)

Winne-the-Pooh (There actually is one, but as u/surle says, it really only needs “One page. One word.”)

The Stormlight Archive (“A lot of spicy recipes in there.” –u/wojic)

Hey wait, we can actually help here! Check out our series on Cosmere Cuisine for some fan created recipes from the worlds of Brandon Sanderson.

The Gentleman Bastards series (“Every single meal in those books sound delicious!” –u/Nonninz)

What SFF recipes have you tried, and which do you wish had a real-world guide?