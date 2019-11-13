Tor.com

Peaky Blinders’ Daryl McCormack Joins Amazon’s The Wheel of Time

Wed Nov 13, 2019 1:44pm 13 comments Favorite This
The Wheel of Time cast keeps rolling out! Variety has reported that Peaky Blinders star Daryl McCormack has been cast in an undisclosed role, and will appear in three episodes.

The news comes one week after the official Wheel of Time on Prime Twitter account revealed that Michael McElhatton (aka Roose Bolton on Game of Thrones) will be playing the role of Tam Al’Thor (who is a much better dad, for those unfamiliar with the series).

 

McCormack and McElhatton will, of course, be joining Josh Stradowski as Rand, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin, Barney Harris as Mat, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve, Madeleine Madden as Egwene, Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, and Daniel Henney as al’Lan Mandragoran.

There are a number of notable roles from The Eye of the World yet unannounced, from Thom Merrilin to Loial (or at least the voice and likeness of Loial), to the Trakand Royal Family of Morgase, Elayne, Galad, and Gawyn, to Padan Fain, and Ba’alzamon himself. Since McCormack is signed for three episodes, a spot as Fain or Ba’alzamon seems more likely. Then again, there is much we do not yet know about the structure of The Wheel of Time‘s first Moiraine-centric season!

Watch them in action in the first table-read!

