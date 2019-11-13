Netflix Has Renewed The Witcher For a Second Season

Screenshot: Netflix

Netflix’s adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s novel The Witcher is set to debut on December 20th, but series showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich announced today that it will already be back for a second season!

Variety reports that Netflix has renewed the series for a second, eight-episode season, which will debut on the streaming service in 2021. Production is set to begin in early 2020.

I’m so thrilled to announce: Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri will be back for more adventures… in Season Two. I could not be more proud of what the amazing cast and crew of The Witcher have accomplished, and can’t wait for the world to dig in and enjoy these stories with us. ❤️⚔️🐺 pic.twitter.com/evWoHvUl1e — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) November 13, 2019

The series follows Geralt of Rivia (played by Man of Steel‘s Henry Cavill), a monster hunter with supernatural abilities. The first installment of the series, The Last Wish (a collection of short stories), hit stores in 1993, and was published in English for the first time in 2007. Over the course of eight installments (Sword of Destiny, Blood of the Elves, Time of Contempt, Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, The Lady of the Lake, and Season of Storms), the series has become a cult hit in Europe and the United States. It’s also been adapted as a graphic novel, a Polish film and television series, and a massively popular video game series.

The first, eight-episode season is set to drop on December 20th on Netflix, and the latest trailer for the series answers quite a few questions in regards to how closely the show hews to the world of the books and games. The series also stars Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri.