Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Cullen Bunn and Jack T. Cole’s Graphic Novel The Unsound Lands Netflix Adaptation

Fri Nov 8, 2019 9:58am Post a comment 1 Favorite [+]
"Yellow gradient" by Teresa Trimm is licensed under CC PDM 1.0

Cullen Bunn and Jack T. Cole’s The Unsound is coming to Netflix! Deadline has reported that the streaming giant won feature film rights to the horror graphic novel, published by BOOM! Studios, and that the film adaptation will be directed by Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation‘s David F. Sandberg.

According to Deadline, Skylar James will take on the script and co-executive produce alongside Adam Yoelin, while Sandberg, Lotta Losten, and BOOM! Studios’ Ross Richi and Stephen Christy will serve as producers.

Here’s the official synopsis of The Unsound, from BOOM! Studios:

Ashli’s first day as a nurse at Saint Cascia Psychiatric Hospital turns into a nightmare as a bloody riot sends her fleeing into the bowels of the hospital. Her descent takes her to a hellish world populated by lunatics and monsters, cloaked in a secret history of black magic and heinous scientific experiments.

There’s no word yet on a release date, a cast, or any other details.

“Yellow gradient” by Teresa Trimm is licensed under CC PDM 1.0

citation

0 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.