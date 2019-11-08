Cullen Bunn and Jack T. Cole’s Graphic Novel The Unsound Lands Netflix Adaptation

"Yellow gradient" by Teresa Trimm is licensed under CC PDM 1.0

Cullen Bunn and Jack T. Cole’s The Unsound is coming to Netflix! Deadline has reported that the streaming giant won feature film rights to the horror graphic novel, published by BOOM! Studios, and that the film adaptation will be directed by Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation‘s David F. Sandberg.

According to Deadline, Skylar James will take on the script and co-executive produce alongside Adam Yoelin, while Sandberg, Lotta Losten, and BOOM! Studios’ Ross Richi and Stephen Christy will serve as producers.

Here’s the official synopsis of The Unsound, from BOOM! Studios:

Ashli’s first day as a nurse at Saint Cascia Psychiatric Hospital turns into a nightmare as a bloody riot sends her fleeing into the bowels of the hospital. Her descent takes her to a hellish world populated by lunatics and monsters, cloaked in a secret history of black magic and heinous scientific experiments.

There’s no word yet on a release date, a cast, or any other details.

