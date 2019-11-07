The Doll’s House? Neil Gaiman Has Started Plotting The Sandman Season 2

Source: DC/Vertigo; Art by Mike Dringenberg

It’s going to be quite some time before season one of The Sandman arrives on Netflix, but work on season two has already begun. Speaking to Radio Times, Neil Gaiman provided fans with an update on what’s going on behind the scenes.

“There are three of us, the showrunner Allan Heinberg, David Goyer and me, and we’ve just finished writing the first episode, and plotting and breaking down the first two seasons, so we’ll see what happens next,” he told the publication.

Smiles mysteriously and vanishes. https://t.co/AvLkRYfxIr — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 7, 2019

Back in July, the author revealed that the first season will be eleven episodes long, and span “Preludes and Nocturnes and a little bit more.” Since Preludes & Nocturnes is only eight issues long, we had some thoughts on the material that could make it into the rest of the season, including bringing in Desire, The Corinthian, and Nada in earlier than they appear in the comics. All three characters don’t show up until the first couple issues of The Sandman volume 2, The Doll’s House, but have very important roles to play in the series’ main storyline, so it would make a lot of sense to bump up their first appearances.

The first season will be eleven episodes. That's the start of it all. Preludes and Nocturnes and a little bit more. https://t.co/tOlfJ1kS1y — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) July 2, 2019

Gaiman has yet to reveal any details about the show’s plot past season one, but it logically follows that season two would span the storyline of The Doll’s House. Picking up where Preludes & Nocturnes left off, it follows Dream as he resumes ruling over The Dreaming (and finds out four of his dream-creations are missing), introduces the rest of The Endless, and follows a young woman named Rose Walker, who has quite an important role to play.

Since The Doll’s House only collects eight issues as well, if season two continues to follow the eleven-episode precedent set by season one (and we average around one issue per episode), we could see it being filled out with some of the “stand-alone” stories from Dream Country, Fables & Reflections, and World’s End–especially the one in which real fairies attend a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. We could also see some of the Hell storyline from volume 4, Season of Mists, being introduced in season two.

With season one still so early in development, there’s no word yet on a release date, a production schedule, or the cast. In the meantime, what would you like to see in The Sandman season two?