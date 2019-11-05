Cast Your Vote in the 2019 Goodreads Choice Awards Opening Round!

Goodreads has opened voting for the annual Goodreads Choice Awards! Since 2009, “the only major book award decided by readers” has celebrated the year’s best books in categories including Science Fiction, Fantasy, Horror, and Graphic Novels & Comics. This year, titles from both Tor Books and Tor.com Publishing have been honored with nominations, including the latest from Seanan McGuire and Annalee Newitz, as well as Tamsyn Muir’s debut Gideon the Ninth.

Check out all the opening round nominees below!

One World Kill by Mark Lawrence

Exhalation by Ted Chiang

Fall by Neal Stephenson

This is How You Lose the Time War by Max Gladstone and Amal El-Mohtar

Recursion by Blake Crouch

The Deep by Rivers Solomon

A Memory Called Empire by Arkady Martine

Machines Like Me by Ian McEwan

Dark Age by Pierce Brown

Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir

The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz

Tiamat’s Wrath by James S.A. Corey

To Be Taught, If Fortunate by Becky Chambers

The Test by Sylvain Neuvel

The City in the Middle of the Night by Charlie Jane Anders

Of Blood and Bone by Nora Roberts

The Dragon Republic by R.F. Kuang

Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James

The Winter of the Witch by Katherine Arden

The Priory of the Orange Tree by Samantha Shannon

The Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo

The Red Scrolls of Magic by Cassandra Clare and Wesley Chu

Middlegame by Seanan McGuire

The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern

The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow

The Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

The Kingdom of Copper by S.A. Chakraborty

Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin

Storm Curse by Patricia Briggs

Magic for Liars by Sarah Gailey

The Toll by Cherie Priest

The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek by Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal

The Remaking by Clay McLeod Chapman

Imaginary Friend by Stephen Chbosky

Full Throttle by Joe Hill

The Institute by Stephen King

Wakenhyrst by Michelle Paver

Violet by Scott Thomas

The Twisted Ones by T. Kingfisher

Growing Things by Paul Tremblay

No One’s Home by D.M. Pulley

The Girl in Red by Christina Henry

The Invited by Jennifer McMahon

A Cosmology of Monsters by Shaun Hamill

Song for the Unraveling of the World by Brian Evenson

Teen Titans: Raven by Kami Garcia (writer) and Gabriel Picolo (artist)

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me by Mariko Tamaki (writer) and Rosemary Valero-O’Connell (artist)

Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversations by Mira Jacob

Pumpkinheads by Rainbow Rowell (writer) and Faith Erin Hicks (artist)

Book Love by Debbie Tung

The Umbrella Academy, Vol. 3: Hotel Oblivion by Gerard Way (writer) and Gabriel Bá (artist)

The Handmaid’s Tale: The Graphic Novel by Renée Nault (adapter and artist) and Margaret Atwood

They Called Us Enemy by George Takei (co-writer), Justin Eisinger (co-writer), Steven Scott (co-writer), and Harmony Becker (artist)

Shades of Magic Vol. 1: The Steel Prince by V.E. Schwab (writer) and Andrea Olimpieri (artist)

Heartstopper: Volume Two by Alice Oseman

Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker (writer) and Wendy Xu (artist)

Kid Gloves: Nine Months of Careful Chaos by Lucy Knisley

Under the Moon: A Catwoman Tale by Lauren Myracle (writer) and Isaac Goodhart (artist)

Bloom by Kevin Panetta (writer) and Savanna Ganucheau (artist)

Paper Girls, Vol. 5 by Brian K. Vaughn (writer), Cliff Chiang (artist), and Matthew Wilson (artist)

The Toll by Neal Shusterman

Bloodwitch by Susan Dennard

Supernova by Marissa Meyer

Wayward Son by Rainbow Rowell

Aurora Rising by Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff

Sorcery of Thorns by Margaret Rogerson

Four Dead Queens by Astrid Scholte

A Curse So Dark and Lonely by Brigid Kemmerer

Queen of Air and Darkness by Cassandra Clare

Wilder Girls by Rory Power

Defy Me by Tahereh Mafi

Rebel by Marie Lu

King of Scars by Leigh Bardugo

The Wicked King by Holly Black

Finale by Stephanie Garber