Cast Your Vote in the 2019 Goodreads Choice Awards Opening Round!

Goodreads has opened voting for the annual Goodreads Choice Awards! Since 2009, “the only major book award decided by readers” has celebrated the year’s best books in categories including Science Fiction, Fantasy, Horror, and Graphic Novels & Comics. This year, titles from both Tor Books and Tor.com Publishing have been honored with nominations, including the latest from Seanan McGuire and Annalee Newitz, as well as Tamsyn Muir’s debut Gideon the Ninth.
Check out all the opening round nominees below!
Best Science Fiction
- One World Kill by Mark Lawrence
- Exhalation by Ted Chiang
- Fall by Neal Stephenson
- This is How You Lose the Time War by Max Gladstone and Amal El-Mohtar
- Recursion by Blake Crouch
- The Deep by Rivers Solomon
- A Memory Called Empire by Arkady Martine
- Machines Like Me by Ian McEwan
- Dark Age by Pierce Brown
- Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
- The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz
- Tiamat’s Wrath by James S.A. Corey
- To Be Taught, If Fortunate by Becky Chambers
- The Test by Sylvain Neuvel
- The City in the Middle of the Night by Charlie Jane Anders
Best Fantasy
- Of Blood and Bone by Nora Roberts
- The Dragon Republic by R.F. Kuang
- Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James
- The Winter of the Witch by Katherine Arden
- The Priory of the Orange Tree by Samantha Shannon
- The Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo
- The Red Scrolls of Magic by Cassandra Clare and Wesley Chu
- Middlegame by Seanan McGuire
- The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern
- The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow
- The Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
- The Kingdom of Copper by S.A. Chakraborty
- Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin
- Storm Curse by Patricia Briggs
- Magic for Liars by Sarah Gailey
Best Horror
- The Toll by Cherie Priest
- The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek by Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal
- The Remaking by Clay McLeod Chapman
- Imaginary Friend by Stephen Chbosky
- Full Throttle by Joe Hill
- The Institute by Stephen King
- Wakenhyrst by Michelle Paver
- Violet by Scott Thomas
- The Twisted Ones by T. Kingfisher
- Growing Things by Paul Tremblay
- No One’s Home by D.M. Pulley
- The Girl in Red by Christina Henry
- The Invited by Jennifer McMahon
- A Cosmology of Monsters by Shaun Hamill
- Song for the Unraveling of the World by Brian Evenson
Best Graphic Novels & Comics
- Teen Titans: Raven by Kami Garcia (writer) and Gabriel Picolo (artist)
- Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me by Mariko Tamaki (writer) and Rosemary Valero-O’Connell (artist)
- Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversations by Mira Jacob
- Pumpkinheads by Rainbow Rowell (writer) and Faith Erin Hicks (artist)
- Book Love by Debbie Tung
- The Umbrella Academy, Vol. 3: Hotel Oblivion by Gerard Way (writer) and Gabriel Bá (artist)
- The Handmaid’s Tale: The Graphic Novel by Renée Nault (adapter and artist) and Margaret Atwood
- They Called Us Enemy by George Takei (co-writer), Justin Eisinger (co-writer), Steven Scott (co-writer), and Harmony Becker (artist)
- Shades of Magic Vol. 1: The Steel Prince by V.E. Schwab (writer) and Andrea Olimpieri (artist)
- Heartstopper: Volume Two by Alice Oseman
- Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker (writer) and Wendy Xu (artist)
- Kid Gloves: Nine Months of Careful Chaos by Lucy Knisley
- Under the Moon: A Catwoman Tale by Lauren Myracle (writer) and Isaac Goodhart (artist)
- Bloom by Kevin Panetta (writer) and Savanna Ganucheau (artist)
- Paper Girls, Vol. 5 by Brian K. Vaughn (writer), Cliff Chiang (artist), and Matthew Wilson (artist)
Best Young Adult Fantasy & Science Fiction
- The Toll by Neal Shusterman
- Bloodwitch by Susan Dennard
- Supernova by Marissa Meyer
- Wayward Son by Rainbow Rowell
- Aurora Rising by Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff
- Sorcery of Thorns by Margaret Rogerson
- Four Dead Queens by Astrid Scholte
- A Curse So Dark and Lonely by Brigid Kemmerer
- Queen of Air and Darkness by Cassandra Clare
- Wilder Girls by Rory Power
- Defy Me by Tahereh Mafi
- Rebel by Marie Lu
- King of Scars by Leigh Bardugo
- The Wicked King by Holly Black
- Finale by Stephanie Garber
Best Debut Author
- The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow
- A Woman Is No Man by Etaf Rum
- Miracle Creek by Angie Kim
- The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates
- The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
- Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams
- Evvie Drake Starts Over by Linda Holmes
- Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston
- On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong
- The Secrets We Kept by Lara Prescott
- My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite
- When All Is Said by Anne Griffin
- The Most Fun We Ever Had by Claire Lombardo
- Fleishman Is In Trouble by Taffy Brodesser-Akner
- Boy Swallows Universe by Trent Dalton
Comment Preview