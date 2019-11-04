Watch the Trailer for The Dragon Prince Season 3

Screenshot: Netflix/IGN

The Dragon Prince is back! Season 3 of Netflix’s animated high fantasy series comes back later this month, and a brand-new trailer has debuted on IGN’s YouTube.

Possible spoilers ahead for The Dragon Prince season 2.

For those of you with huge screens, here’s some dragon-sized spoiler space!

Dragons, amirite?

Also, elves!

This time around, Ezran is fully in charge. He’s wearing the crown and riding dragons, and things have never looked better for the new king of Katolis. Meanwhile, it looks like things are escalating for (elf-)Callum, Rayla, and Zym, and….uh oh, is that a war on the horizon?

Here’s the official synopsis, according to IGN’s YouTube page:

The new season opens as Callum and Rayla finally enter the magical land of Xadia, and begin the last and most dangerous leg of their journey to reunite Zym with his mother, The Dragon Queen. Meanwhile, Ezran returns to the kingdom of Katolis to take his place on the throne, only to be immediately pressured to go to war with Xadia. Lord Viren, who is imprisoned and desperate, begins to realize the power of his new ally – the mysterious Startouch elf, Aaravos.

The Dragon Prince season 3 hits Netflix November 22, 2019.